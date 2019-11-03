Dow says no injuries at site of explosion in Louisiana

PLAQUEVILLE, La. — No injuries are being reported after an explosion shook a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana.

Dow Louisiana Operations said in a Facebook post that a “vessel” had ruptured at its facility near Plaquemine on Sunday morning. The company said there were no injuries on the site.

Other details were not immediately released.

The company said it is conducting air monitoring and that there appears to be no off-site impact other than a loud noise heard nearby.

Officials from Iberville Parish Council said via Facebook that they are in “constant contact” with Dow and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Dow Louisiana Operations describes itself as a 1,500-acre integrated manufacturing facility. The site, together with brine operations in Grand Bayou, comprises one of Louisiana’s largest petrochemical facilities.