Mostly sunny
59.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jury to deliberate Oklahoma officer’s fate in murder trial

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Jury to deliberate Oklahoma officer’s fate in murder trial

Photo Icon View Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — A jury is to begin deliberations Monday in the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer who fatally shot a suicidal man who was apparently trying to set himself on fire.

Attorneys delivered closing statements Friday in the trial of Sgt. Keith Sweeney, who is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 15, 2017, death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon.

The 34-year-old Sweeney was among officers responding to reports of a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag to no effect. An affidavit says Pigeon was unarmed and did not pose a threat when he was shot. Two fellow officers also testified that Pigeon posed no threat.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 