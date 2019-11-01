Sunny
Texas officer who shot at dog but killed woman resigns

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Texas police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog charging at him has resigned.

A statement from Arlington police says Officer Ravi Singh resigned Friday, concluding the department’s internal investigation of the Aug. 1 shooting death of Margarita Brooks. The findings of a criminal investigation will be presented to a grand jury.

The officer and other emergency workers were sent to check on a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area in the Fort Worth suburb.

Body camera video showed the officer called out to the woman when a barking dog charged him. The officer backed away, drew his weapon and fired at the dog.

The woman yelled out after the shots were fired. The dog — believed to be the woman’s — survived.

