Sunny
50.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Illinois man suing attorneys over wrongful murder conviction

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHICAGO — An Illinois man who was freed from prison after nearly two decades behind bars for a killing he claims was self-defense has filed a wrongful murder conviction lawsuit against the prosecutors and public defender involved in his murder trial.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 42-year-old Terrence Haynes’ suit was filed Thursday in Urbana. His suit accuses two Kankakee County assistant state’s attorneys of encouraging an 11-year-old witness to lie about Cezaire Murrell being unarmed when Haynes fatally shot the 18-year-old in 1999.

An Illinois appellate court last year ruled there were enough problems with the prosecution’s original case to overturn Haynes’ conviction and order a new trial.

In May, prosecutors considered retrying Haynes after the witness, now 30, recanted testimony.

Prosecutors announced in June that there would be no retrial.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 