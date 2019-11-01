The Latest California shooting house rented for reunion

ORINDA, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting in Northern California on Halloween night (all times local):

8 a.m.

The owner of the Northern California home where four people were killed and four wounded in a Halloween night shooting says a woman had rented the home through Airbnb for a family reunion.

Michael Wang tells The San Francisco Chronicle the reunion was supposed to have a dozen people and but that scores showed up for the party in Orinda, a wealthy city east of Berkeley.

Wang says he got calls from the neighbors about the noise and that his wife reached out to the woman, who claimed there were only 12 people in the home.

He says he saw more than a dozen people there using footage from the Ring doorbell camera at his house.

Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit says in an email that the company is “urgently investigating” what happened.

Police have not released further details about the shooting.

___

6 a.m.

Four people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting in northern California on Halloween night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced the casualties in a tweet Friday. It said it is working with the police department in the city of Orinda, where the shooting took place. Neither department has released further details.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office said the public information officer would release more information later this morning, but he did not provide a time.