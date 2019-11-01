Exxon Mobil profit falls as oil and gas prices decline View Photo

NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s profits fell dramatically in the third quarter as the company was hurt by lower prices for crude oil and natural gas.

The Texas oil giant reported $3.17 billion in profits in the third quarter Friday, down 49% from the same time last year.

Total revenue was $65.05 billion, down 15% from the same time last year.

The losses occurred while oil production rose 3% to 3.9 million barrels per day.

Oil prices have suffered due to a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Natural gas prices have also been low as a glut of the fuel in the U.S. floods the market.

The company earned 75 cents per share, down 49% from a year ago.