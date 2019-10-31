Sunny
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Actor James Cromwell arrested at Texas A & M regents protest

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Actor James Cromwell and another man have been charged with disorderly conduct after police said they disrupted a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

The two were part of a demonstration Thursday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to protest A&M’s use of dogs for medical research. The 79-year-old actor, who is an animal welfare activist, and 34-year-old Jeremy Beckham were released after posting bonds of $5,000 each. Hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct is punishable by up to a year in jail.

In a statement issued before the demonstration, Cromwell said that “caging and hurting golden retrievers is unethical and bad science, and it needs to end now.”

Texas A&M University announced recently that it was reducing its breeding of dogs for medical research.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 