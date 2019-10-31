Sunny
Records cast doubt on immigration officials at school claim

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Emails cast fresh doubt on a recent claim that immigration officials visited a Nashville school seeking student records.

In an email obtained through a public records request, district chief of staff Hank Clay said Una Elementary Principal Amelia Dukes told him she never said the incident was immigration-related. According to Clay, Dukes said a school employee told her it was U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but Dukes wasn’t sure.

The district publicly called them “immigration officials,” but backed away after a rebuke from ICE.

Instead, the district described “two men in official-looking uniforms” ”stating that they were government agents” with “official-looking IDs” who “had a list of student names and demanded those students’ records.”

A district spokeswoman said she’s trying to get more information in response to AP questions.

