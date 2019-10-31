Georgia governor releases plans for health care overhaul

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has unveiled a much-anticipated plan to overhaul the state’s health insurance market under the federal Affordable Care Act.

The proposals released Thursday aim to reduce premiums for residents who buy health insurance under President Barack Obama’s signature health law.

They could also eventually provide subsidies for cheaper coverage that doesn’t have to include all of the benefits required by the ACA.

The plan does not address Medicaid coverage. The Kemp administration is expected to release its plans for Medicaid next week.

One part of its ACA proposal calls for the state and federal government to pay a portion of insurance companies’ costs to treat their sickest patients. The so-called reinsurance program would allow the companies to lower monthly premiums for all customers.