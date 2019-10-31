Sunny
Alabama Democratic Party dispute heads to court

By AP News

Alabama Democratic Party dispute heads to court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A court is considering a lawsuit that could help decide who controls Alabama’s Democratic Party.

Circuit Judge Greg Griffin scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning in Montgomery on a lawsuit filed by longtime party chair Nancy Worley and others.

The suit is trying to block some members of the party’s governing committee from meeting Saturday to elect new leaders. The suit claims the meeting would be illegal.

The legal fight comes with the party’s lone statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones, facing a tough re-election battle.

The Democratic National Committee is siding with the upstart group that’s aligned with Jones rather than Worley and party vice chairman Joe Reed.

