Virginia women’s college updates transgender student policy

ROANOKE, Va. — A private women’s university in Virginia has announced a new policy allowing students who transition from female to male during their time at the school to graduate.

Under the new guidelines at Hollins University in Roanoke, enrolled students who transition to male will no longer be required to transfer to another institution. And applicants transitioning from male to female will no longer have to complete a full surgical transition to be admitted.

Chairwoman Alexandra Trower told The Roanoke Times the changes were adopted Saturday.

The university says it’ll consider admission for any “applicants who consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth.”

