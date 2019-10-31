Mostly sunny
Audit looks into condominium going decade without water bill

By AP News

BALTIMORE — Officials in Baltimore have begun an audit to determine how one of the city’s largest condominium projects went without a water bill for more than a decade and how many other customers haven’t gotten a bill.

WBAL reports no one in the city noticed the 192-unit Ritz Carlton condominium in Federal Hill wasn’t on the billing system. The condominium hasn’t received a water bill since 2007, when a meter was installed. But Department of Public Works Director Rudy Chow said the meter was never connected to the billing system.

It’s estimated the Ritz Carlton owes $2.3 million.

Chow said it’s up to a developer or owner to notify the city when a building or home is occupied so billing can begin. The multi-agency audit will be made public upon completion.

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com

