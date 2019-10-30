Sunny
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Judge cancels Dallas DA’s contempt hearing from Guyger trial

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DALLAS — A judge has postponed a hearing over whether to hold the Dallas County district attorney in contempt of court for allegedly violating a gag order during a police officer’s murder trial.

District Attorney John Creuzot had been set to appear in court Thursday over comments he made to a local TV station about a former Dallas officer Amber Guyger’s trial for shooting Botham Jean . But a senior judge on Tuesday called the hearing off and ordered another judge to oversee a dispute over whether the judge who issued the gag order must recuse herself.

Judge Tammy Kemp oversaw Guyger’s trial, which resulted in a guilty verdict and prison sentence. But Creuzot’s office contends Kemp should let another judge hear the contempt proceeding.

___

Information from: KDFW-TV, http://www.myfoxdfw.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 