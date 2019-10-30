Sunny
65.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

5 charged in California student’s alcohol poisoning death

Sponsored by:
By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. — Authorities say five Southern California college students have been charged in the alcohol-poisoning death of their fraternity brother.

Noah Domingo, 18, was found dead in January at the off-campus Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house for the University of California, Irvine, with a blood alcohol level of 0.331 after a party.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says Wednesday in a statement the five fraternity brothers are all charged with misdemeanors. One faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted, while the others face up to 6 months.

The statement says the defendants did not haze Domingo to drink until his death.

The fraternity’s Irvine chapter was disbanded.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 