Sunny
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gooding due in court to face new sex misconduct allegations

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK — Cuba Gooding Jr. faces new charges in his sexual misconduct case.

The actor’s lawyer says he’s due in a New York City court on Thursday for arraignment on an updated misdemeanor indictment.

Lawyer Mark Heller says the charges involve a new accuser. An indictment unsealed this month already charges Gooding in two alleged events.

Gooding pleaded not guilty Oct. 15 to charges alleging he pinched a woman’s buttocks in October 2018 and squeezed a woman’s breast in June at Manhattan bars.

Prosecutors have said they intend to have up to a dozen other women not associated with the criminal charges testify that Gooding behaved similarly with them over the years.

The 51-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Heller says the case is a symptom of the #MeToo movement run amok.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 