The Latest 1 killed in plane crash in Atlanta area

By AP News

ATLANTA — The Latest on a plane crash in the Atlanta area (all times local):

12 p.m.

A fire official says one person was killed when a plane crashed into a townhome in the Atlanta area.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley says a second person on the plane is unaccounted for after the Wednesday morning crash.

Bentley says the plane crashed into the crawl space of the five-unit townhome and crews are having trouble accessing the wreckage. He says no one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground.

In a tweet, the Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

___

11:10 a.m.

Authorities in the Atlanta area are responding to a plane crash near an apartment complex.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told Atlanta station WSB-TV on Wednesday morning that crews are responding to the scene at the apartment complex near a highway.

It was not immediately known what kind of plane was involved or if there were any injuries.

