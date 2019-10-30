Mostly cloudy
Boeing CEO faces another grilling on Capitol Hill over Max

By AP News

Boeing’s CEO faces a second day of grilling on Capitol Hill over the 737 Max, the plane involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., said Wednesday Boeing showed a “lack of candor all through this” as it developed the plane and didn’t tell pilots about a new flight-control system until after a Max crashed a year ago in Indonesia.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg will say Boeing is making changes to prevent accidents like those in Indonesia and Ethiopia, according to prepared remarks.

Muilenburg testified Tuesday before a Senate committee. He avoided major gaffes but was criticized for several mistakes, including failing to tell Congress and regulators about a senior test pilot’s messages that seemed to raise alarms the new flight-control system.

