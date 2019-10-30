Clear
Jury selection to begin for newspaper shooter insanity phase

By AP News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jury selection is scheduled to begin to determine whether a man who has pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Jarrod Ramos are set to start asking potential jurors questions to seat a jury Wednesday.

Ramos pleaded guilty Monday to all 23 counts, before the first phase of his trial took place.

The charges include first-degree murder of John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen.

Ramos is maintaining his plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

A judge said last week that a report from the state health department has found Ramos to be legally sane. But Ramos’ lawyers say experts on the defense team have reached a different conclusion.

