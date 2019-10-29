Mostly clear
39.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Demolition halted again for building with music legacy

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man’s fight to save a downtown building where the first country hit song is believed to have been recorded has gotten another chance at survival.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker granted Kyle Kessler a temporary restraining order Friday. A lawsuit to keep the building from being torn down had been dismissed last week. Whitaker says further review of the proposal to demolish the building is warranted.

A developer plans to build a 21-story Margaritaville-themed hotel and restaurant near where the building currently stands.

Part of the building was knocked down in August before crews learned a different judge had issued a temporary restraining order.

Fiddlin’ John Carson likely recorded “Little Log Cabin in the Lane” in the building in 1923.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 