Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Maryland man awarded $800K over fight with Six Flags guards

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A jury has awarded $800,000 to a Maryland man who says security guards beat him at a Six Flags America park on Father’s Day in 2018.

The Daily Record reports the jury returned the verdict Friday for Nicholaus Mims. His attorney, Governor Jackson III, said Monday that Mims and his wife feel vindicated after the verdict.

Mims says his son wandered from a water park, and he looked for him in other sections. He found his son, but security guards told him he needed to put on a shirt.

Mims said after an argument, he agreed to leave but guards followed him out of the park, beat and handcuffed him.

Six Flags attorney David Skomba says the defense plans to challenge the verdict and request a new trial.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 