Trial set for ex-Georgia officer accused of sex assault

By AP News

ATLANTA — The trial for a former Georgia police officer accused of multiple sexual assaults has been delayed.

News outlets report the defense for former East Point police Sgt. Richard Gooddine was granted additional time to review records. A new trial date was set for January 2020. The trial was originally scheduled to start earlier this month.

The former officer was indicted in September 2018 on 17 criminal counts, including aggravated sexual battery, sexual assault by a law enforcement agency employee and child molestation. He is pleading innocent to all charges.

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving four females from 2011 through 2018.

He was fired from the police force after being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and then following her to the hospital where she had sought treatment.

