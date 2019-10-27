Clear
Texas university confirms shooting at off-campus party

By AP News

GREENVILLE, Texas — A Texas A&M University-Commerce spokesman has confirmed reports of a shooting at an off-campus party as the school east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Local television stations and reporters at the scene cited unnamed officials in reporting multiple injuries at a party in Greenville. Greenville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus.

University spokesman Michael Johnson confirmed a shooting to WFAA-TV, but said the school hasn’t confirmed whether any students were injured.

University police tweeted that there was an event outside Greenville “that may or may not have involved students at this time.”

University and Greenville police referred The Associated Press to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office dispatch wouldn’t comment, and a spokesman did not immediately return multiple phone calls.

