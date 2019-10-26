Partly sunny
72.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 arrested at Confederate monument protest in North Carolina

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested two people after a “physical altercation” at a protest over a Confederate statue slated to be removed.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it arrested Calvin James Megginson and Timothy James Osborn on charges related to the altercation. Both were released and are due in court next month.

A pro-Confederate group is trying to stop removal of the statue, which has been stationed outside the county courthouse in Pittsboro since 1907.

The county’s plans to remove the monument have sparked protests and counter-protests that have resulted in multiple arrests in the past month.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 