91-year-old time capsule opened at former orphanage

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — A former West Virginia orphanage that now operates as treatment center for youth has celebrated its 100-year anniversary by opening a time capsule.

WVVA-TV reports the 91-year-old capsule presented at a Friday celebration at Lewisburg’s Davis Stuart contained a Bible, photos and newsletters that describe the facility in 1928.

Davis Stuart now operates as a court-ordered rehabilitation center for at-risk teens with a Department-of-Education run school on a 574-acre campus.

Greenbrier Historical Society executive director Nora Venezky was on hand to examine the time capsule. She said, “It was really great just to be able to pull it apart to see what’s in it.”

Davis Stuart will continue to celebrate its centennial over the next year and gather items to put into a new time capsule.

___

Information from: WVVA-TV, http://www.wvva.com