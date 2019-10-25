Sunny
Service organization commissions statue of Bush’s dog

By AP News

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A program that trains and places service dogs with disabled military veterans has commissioned a statue of the late George H.W. Bush’s service dog for the 41st president’s library.

America’s VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the bronze statue of Sully for placement in the east wing of the Bush library at Texas A&M University.

Program President John Miller says the artwork will depict Sully sitting with his leash in his mouth, the “retrieve” task VetDogs trains its dogs to perform. It will show Sully wearing his America’s VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.

The golden retriever assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush’s death last November at age 94.

