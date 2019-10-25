University of Missouri apologizes after tweet on diversity

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri athletic department has apologized and removed a tweet intended to promote the NCAA’s “diversity and inclusion week” after receiving complaints it was racially insensitive.

The original post showed a graphic with four photos under the words “I am.” The white athletes described their career aspirations in the graphic, with one saying, “I am a future doctor.” The quotes attributed to a black athlete and athletics employee were “I Am an African American Woman” and “I Value Equality.”

Former Missouri quarterback and Kansas City attorney Corby Jones, who is black, told The Kansas City Star’s editorial board that he was “outraged” over the words that were chosen.

The athletic department said in a statement the “intent was to provide personal information about our students, but we failed.”