Sunny
52.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

After mass shooting, guns key issue in Virginia elections

Sponsored by:
By AP News

After mass shooting, guns key issue in Virginia elections

Photo Icon View Photo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If Democrats score major victories in Virginia’s state legislative races next month, it could usher in a wave of stricter gun laws.

Gun control groups are spending millions to help Virginia Democrats win a majority in the state legislature. Republicans currently have a slim majority and have blocked efforts by Gov. Ralph Northam to mandate universal background checks and limit handgun purchases to once a month.

A perennial issue in Virginia campaigns, gun laws have taken on a new urgency since a mass shooting earlier this year in Virginia Beach left a dozen people and the gunman dead.

Only four states are holding legislative elections this year. Virginia is the only one where partisan control is up for grabs.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 