Services set for former AP civil rights journalist

By AP News

Services set for former AP civil rights journalist

ATLANTA — Funeral services have been set for Kathryn Johnson, a pioneering reporter for The Associated Press during the civil rights movement.

Johnson died Wednesday at 93. She was known for developing close sources, and was the only journalist allowed inside Martin Luther King Jr.’s home the day he was assassinated.

A visitation is planned for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta.

