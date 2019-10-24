Sunny
76.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police 10-month investigation leads to baby Jesus thief

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OCEAN CITY, Md. — You shall not steal.

That’s what Maryland authorities are telling a man accused of swiping a baby Jesus figurine last year.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports the 10-month-long investigation led Ocean City police to Cameron Coke of Towson. Coke has been charged with theft and fourth-degree burglary.

A Facebook post from the department said the figurine was stolen from a church Nativity scene on Dec. 31, 2018. The post included surveillance images of the suspect.

Charging documents show a tip was called in after a local news station aired a story about the theft.

A Facebook post from the department Wednesday thanked local media for aiding with the case.

It’s unclear whether Coke has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 