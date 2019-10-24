Clear
Wildfire forces evacuations in northern California

By AP News

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. — A wind-driven wildfire has forced evacuations north of San Francisco in Sonoma County.

The state firefighting agency Cal Fire says the blaze near Geyserville has grown to 10,000 acres (15 square miles) early Thursday. The Sonoma County sheriff’s office says evacuations have been ordered.

The National Weather Service says winds around the highest areas of Sonoma County have been blowing at speeds up to 70 mph, and elsewhere in the region there are winds between 30 mph and 50 mph.

