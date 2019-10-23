Tragedies deepen Jewish-Muslim bonds to fight hate crimes View Photo

NEW YORK — Outreach between Jews and Muslims often draws widespread attention only in the immediate wake of tragedies such as the shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue one year ago this week, after which Muslim groups helped raise money for recovery.

But as both faiths grapple with a rise in reported hate crimes and fears within their communities of being attacked for their beliefs, Jews and Muslims are forging bonds that rely on shared personal values to help combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Jewish-Muslim partnerships include the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, co-founded by New Jersey resident Sheryl Olitzky after a trip to Poland galvanized her to combat future episodes of discrimination against both faiths, and the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, a supporter of bipartisan legislation that aims to strengthen reporting of hate crimes.