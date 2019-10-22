Sunny
Protections out of South Carolina bill to ban most abortions

By AP News

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Senate subcommittee has stripped protections for women who become pregnant from rape or incest from a bill that would outlaw abortions in that state after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The State reports the Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee then approved the bill, voting 4-3 vote Tuesday. It’s expected to advance through the full committee.

The South Carolina House added the exceptions after Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace, of Charleston, shared about her rape as a 16-year-old.

Under the bill, doctors would face criminal charges for performing abortions after a heartbeat’s detected. That’s typically around the sixth week of gestation — before many women known they’re pregnant.

A half-dozen states have passed measures similar to the proposal. Those bans have all been blocked or overturned by federal judges.

