SeaWorld releases rescued manatee back into Florida waters

OAK HILL, Fla. — A manatee named Bingley has been released back into waters off Florida after treatment of an injury.

The manatee was found injured in May by the Florida Wildlife Commission and treated at SeaWorld’s Marine Animal Rescue facility.

SeaWorld officials who released the 440-pound (200-kilogram) creature last week in Oak Hill on the Atlantic coast say Bingley had been hit by a watercraft, damaging one of its lungs.

“He was floating high, which is a very abnormal for a manatee. He was unable to dive,” said SeaWorld Orlando veterinarian Stacy DiRocco, adding the injure had made Bingley unable to forage at the time.

SeaWorld says it has rescued 36,000 ill, stranded and orphaned sea animals since the early 1970s with the goal of treating and returning them to the wild.