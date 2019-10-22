The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 20, 2019:

1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

2. Toy Story 4

3. The Lion King (2019)

4. Spider-Man: Far from Home

5. Stuber

6. Yesterday (2019)

7. Aladdin

8. MIB: International

9. Rocketman

10. Crawl

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Midsommar

2. The Art of Self-Defense

3. Can You Keep A Secret?

4. The Game Changers

5. The Professor and the Madman

6. Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable

7. High Life

8. The Biggest Little Farm

9. The Dead Don’t Die

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

