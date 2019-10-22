Sunny
Baltimore mayor now says he plans to run for the office

By AP News

BALTIMORE — The man who suddenly found himself mayor of Baltimore, after the previous mayor resigned in a scandal, now says he plans to run for the office.

In an interview Tuesday with The Baltimore Sun , Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he changed his thinking after previously indicating that he would not run.

Catherine Pugh resigned as mayor in May amid a scandal and multiple investigations into the lucrative sales of her self-published children’s books. Young automatically became the permanent mayor after serving as city council president.

Young said he wants to build a new courthouse, implement new career advancement training for city employees and address racial equity.

Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott is among more than a dozen others who have also said they’re running for mayor.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

