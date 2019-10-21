Sunny
71.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man gets probation for confronting woman over T-shirt

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SKOKIE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man who confronted a woman for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag has been sentenced to probation for a hate crime.

Timothy Trybus of Des Plaines told a judge Monday that he feels “extremely embarrassed” by his actions in 2018 at Caldwell Woods, a Cook County park.

Mia Irizarry testified at trial that she feared for her safety when the 63-year-old Trybus criticized her for her Puerto Rican shirt. She made a video of the incident. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth.

Trybus, who had been drinking alcohol at the time, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Defense attorney David Goldman says Trybus’ behavior “wasn’t hateful as much as it was stupid.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 