Television’s Weather Channel wades into climate debate

By AP News

NEW YORK — The Weather Channel will step away from cold fronts and heat waves next month to wade into the politics of climate change.

The network will air a special that includes interviews with nine presidential candidates discussing proposed solutions. The network has done specials on climate change in the past, but none through a political lens.

President Donald Trump, who is the nation’s most prominent climate change skeptic, declined an invitation to participate. Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t make it for scheduling reasons.

The hour-long special debuts Nov. 7.

