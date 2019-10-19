Man suffers ’grievous’ injury after traffic stop, search

OXON HILL, Md. — Authorities in a Maryland county outside the nation’s capital say a man has suffered “grievous” injuries after an encounter with police following a recent traffic stop.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski spoke at a news conference Saturday about events Thursday afternoon in Oxon Hill, outside Washington.

Police have said the man apparently hit his neck on the ground while being arrested.

Stawinski called the man’s injuries “grievous” but said he couldn’t give a more detailed updated on his condition. The man’s family and his girlfriend have told local newsoutlets he’s paralyzed from the waist down.

Stawinski called it “a horrible accident” and an unacceptable outcome.

An officer is on administrative leave amid an investigation.

Police have not released the man’s name or the race of anyone involved.