Mostly cloudy
68.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have released a video that shows part of a former Oregon football star’s successful effort to disarm a student who brought a shotgun to a Portland high school.

The video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office shows Keanon Lowe and the student emerge from a classroom and into a hallway at Parkrose High School with Lowe in possession of the shotgun.

Lowe recalled lunging at the armed student on May 17 as other students ran screaming out a back door.

The video shows Lowe hand the gun to a teacher and then wrap the student in a hug. Lowe works as a coach and security guard at the school.

The suspect, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in a public building.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 