Partly sunny
67.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 charged in triple homicide during drug deal in Missouri

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are charged in the deaths of three people who police say were shot during a drug deal at a Kansas City, Missouri, home.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged 35-year-old Lynnsey Jones and 43-year-old Victor Sykes each with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Thursday night’s shooting.

Kansas City police have identified the victims as 40-year-old Larry Barnes, 38-year-old Brandy Jones, and 42-year-old Larona Jones.

Court records say Lynnsey Jones told police she killed all three “because I’m a bad person,” Sykes denied any involvement in the shootings.

According to court records, Sykes was on parole for a Kansas slaying.

The suspects are jailed on $500,000 cash bond. Online court records don’t list attorneys for them.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 