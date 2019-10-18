The Latest Mayor Chief drank before falling ill in car View Photo

CHICAGO — The Latest on the incident in which Chicago’s police superintendent felt lightheaded and then fell asleep after pulling his vehicle over (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Chicago’s mayor says that the police superintendent told her that he had a couple of drinks with dinner the night he later pulled over his vehicle because he felt lightheaded and fell asleep.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells the Chicago Sun-Times that Superintendent Eddie Johnson also told her what he told the media about that he had recently changed medications and felt ill while driving home early Thursday and pulled over. She also says Johnson did the right thing by calling for an investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs division.

Johnson called for the investigation so that the public would be confident that both he and officers called to the scene after someone spotted him asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle acted properly.

Lightfoot says she has “no reason to doubt” Johnson’s account of what happened, saying that she knows about various medical issues including high blood pressure that Johnson is dealing with.

___

2:52 p.m.

Chicago’s top police officer says his failure to take the proper blood pressure medication caused him to feel lightheaded as he drove home late at night this week.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he then fell asleep while parked by a stop sign. He’s ordered an internal investigation saying he wants to assure the public that he’s not trying to hide anything about his actions or the actions of officers who responded to a 911 call from a passerby.

Officers allowed Johnson to drive home without requiring that he take a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer test. Johnson says officers do such tests only when a motorist appears impaired or officers smell alcohol or cannabis.

Johnson says the Chicago Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division will handle the probe.