Mostly sunny
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Missouri store killing suspect linked to Tennessee murder

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CLAYTON, Mo. — Thirteen years after Sedley Alley was executed for a 1985 murder in Tennessee, his daughter is seeking DNA evidence testing of a Missouri murder suspect with ties to the same area.

Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck represents Alley’s daughter, April Sedley.

Scheck told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Missouri authorities say Thomas Bruce took an avionics course in Millington, Tennessee, around the time that Suzanne Collins, a 19-year-old Marine, was killed in Millington. Bruce matches a vague suspect description distributed by police.

Bruce is jailed in St. Louis County, accused of sexually assaulting two women and killing a third in a Catholic Supply store in November.

Scheck argued Monday that she should be allowed to petition for new DNA testing on behalf of her father’s estate.

Bruce’s attorney declined comment.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 