No prison for officer in fatal citizens academy exercise

By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida police officer who accidentally shot and killed a woman during a citizens academy exercise will serve no prison time.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that 31-year-old Lee Coel pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter as part of a deal with prosecutors.

A Lee County judge withheld adjudication of guilt and sentenced Coel to 10 years of probation. He must also make restitution and has agreed not to seek employment as a police officer.

Coel was working for the Punta Gorda Police Department in August 2016 when authorities say he mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario. Coel was fired in March 2017, shortly after being criminally charged.

Knowlton’s husband and son attended Wednesday’s hearing to voice their opposition to the plea agreement.

Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com

