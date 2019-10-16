Mostly cloudy
Man accused of making racist threats pleads not guilty

By AP News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The white man accused of cyberstalking and making racist threats against a black activist in Virginia has pleaded not guilty.

The Daily Progress reports that 31-year-old Daniel McMahon entered his plea Wednesday in federal court in Charlottesville.

McMahon was indicted last month by a grand jury in U.S. District Court. The indictment unsealed last week said McMahon used his social media accounts to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with his campaign to run for a seat on the Charlottesville City Council.

During a September hearing, a prosecutor presented comments McMahon had made on social media as evidence, including ones repeating that Gathers needed to be stopped through “a diversity of tactics.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlton Gammons said that term meant physical violence.

___

