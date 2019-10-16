Sunny
Medical examiner Police officer shot himself to death

By AP News

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A medical examiner says a Maryland police officer found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage died of a self-inflicted injury.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones had told news reporters on Monday that the death of 38-year-old officer Thomas J. Bomba was being treated as a homicide, but he also said investigators were looking into all options. In a Tuesday news release, authorities concluded that Bomba had killed himself.

Bomba was on patrol on Monday when he reported encountering “disorderly subjects” at a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring, but nothing was heard from him after his call for assistance.

Arriving officers found Bomba on the garage’s top floor. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The chief said no weapons other than Bomba’s was found at the scene.

