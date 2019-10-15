The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending October 13, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435567 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316494021 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Lethal Agent by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190643 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. Bloody Genius by John Sandford – 9780525536628 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes – 9780399562501 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Child’s Play by Danielle Steel – 9780399179518 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett – 9780062963697 – (Harper)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Inside Out by Demi Moore – 9780062049551 – (Harper)

10. The Play by Elle Kennedy – 9781999549756 – (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

