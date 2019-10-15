Sunny
79.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Judge says he miscalculated award by $107M in opioid case

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma judge has acknowledged making a $107 million miscalculation in determining how much drug maker Johnson & Johnson must pay the state to help address the state’s opioid crisis.

Following a hearing Tuesday in Cleveland County, District Judge Thad Balkman acknowledged making the error in his judgment in August in which he ordered the company to pay the state $572 million to address the opioid crisis. Balkman said the actual amount he should have included in his judgment was $107,000 to help the state develop a program for treating babies born addicted to opioids.

The judge said the correction will be reflected in a final order that he issues at a later date.

Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson are asking for additional reductions in the $572 million award.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 