2 teens die in fiery crash when Porsche falls from overpass

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Police say two teenagers are dead and a third is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash that sent a Porsche plunging from an overpass onto train tracks, where it burst into flames.

Authorities in Rockland County told news outlets the Porsche fell from an overpass on Route 304 in Pearl River Sunday afternoon and burned on New Jersey Transit tracks below.

Orangeburg police said in a release that 15-year-old Saniha Cekic of Brooklyn and 17-year-old Altin Nezaj of Pearl River were pronounced dead at area hospitals. The driver, 17-year-old Aisha Radoncic of Orangeburg, was seriously injured.

Police identified Jason T. Castro of Nanuet as the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta. He wasn’t injured.

New Jersey Transit service was suspended in both directions along a section of the Pascack Valley Line.