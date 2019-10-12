Louisiana’s Democratic governor reaching for primary win View Photo

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is striving to hang on to a rare Democratic governorship in Deep South Trump territory against a national GOP offensive aimed at forcing him into a runoff.

Republicans are trying to hold Edwards under the 50% benchmark the region’s only Democratic governor needs Saturday to avoid another election on Nov. 16.

Edwards faces two main GOP challengers: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. But three lesser-known contenders also could peel off a few percentage points.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

President Donald Trump made a last-minute appeal to Louisiana’s voters on Friday, urging them to reject Edwards.

Also on Louisiana’s ballot, six Republican statewide elected officials are running for reelection to new four-year terms.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte