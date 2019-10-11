Sunny
73.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Iowa teacher out after Facebook post about climate activist

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa high school science teacher has resigned after an investigation into a social media post that appeared to threaten Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas said Friday that teacher Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday.

The resignation came after the conclusion on a school district investigation of a Facebook comment Baish made in response to a post about the 16-year-old Thunberg joining an Oct. 4 student-led climate strike in Iowa City. In his comment, Baish wrote, “Dont have my sniper rifle.”

Thomas wouldn’t say if Baish was asked to resign.

A phone listing for Baish, who was a teacher at Waterloo West High School, couldn’t be located.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 